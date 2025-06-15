North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $48.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $48,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

