Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

