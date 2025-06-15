iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $128.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.