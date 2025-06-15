iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 2,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $390,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

