Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CVALF stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.54. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

