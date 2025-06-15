DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 54.4% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $125.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 billion. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSDVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered DSV A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSV A/S

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.