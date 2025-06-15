Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

