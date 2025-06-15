Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.00. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

