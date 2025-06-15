Morton Capital Management LLC CA Sells 2,443 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 555,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,273,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

