HT Partners LLC Buys 3,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

