First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

AFLG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

