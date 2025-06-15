Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $402.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

