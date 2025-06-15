ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.79% of ProShares Ultra Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:UXI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

