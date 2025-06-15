Morton Capital Management LLC CA Sells 525 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.