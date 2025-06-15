Sfm LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sfm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Sfm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $650.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

