Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,382,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $560.75 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $564.63 and a 200 day moving average of $558.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

