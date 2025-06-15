Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Buys 64,744 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,744 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.06 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

