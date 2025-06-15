Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock valued at $215,448,358. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

