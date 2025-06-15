Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

