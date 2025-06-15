ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Cuts Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC cut its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Latham Group makes up about 1.6% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Latham Group worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $652.82 million, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.69. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Insider Activity

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline sold 45,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $271,218.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,324.60. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

