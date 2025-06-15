Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

