Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Microchip Technology Company Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

