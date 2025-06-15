Dohj LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IAU opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

