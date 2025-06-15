iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.52.
About iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
