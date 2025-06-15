Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,800 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $306.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

