iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,537,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

