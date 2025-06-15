Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 28,800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after acquiring an additional 888,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after acquiring an additional 726,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $436,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,175 shares in the company, valued at $42,929,964. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

