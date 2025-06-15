Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,192 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.79 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

