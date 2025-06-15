D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $465.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.06. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

