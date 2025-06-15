RHS Financial LLC Acquires New Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Leading Securities Co Ltd bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,091,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FINV opened at $8.72 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

FinVolution Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

