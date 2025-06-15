12,955 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIP. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,840,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after buying an additional 199,433 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,431,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,334,000 after buying an additional 105,559 shares during the last quarter.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of CLIP opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.56.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
