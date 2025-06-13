RMR Wealth Builders Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

