Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

