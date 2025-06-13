Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,340 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.