Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,340 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
