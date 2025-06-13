iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

