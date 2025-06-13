Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 901 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

