First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $533,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NOC stock opened at $497.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.