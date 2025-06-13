Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 129,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 77,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

