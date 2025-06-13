Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after acquiring an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $718.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.92.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,400. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

