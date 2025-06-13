Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 909 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $298,852.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $231,524.40. The trade was a 56.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7%

Kroger stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

