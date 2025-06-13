Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.41 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.23). Approximately 18,859,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 2,307,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.63).

Several research analysts recently commented on IBST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £627.27 million, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £246,199.36 ($335,193.14). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

