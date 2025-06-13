Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

