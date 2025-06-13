Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after acquiring an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,625 shares of company stock worth $5,670,453. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $307.85 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.22 and its 200-day moving average is $287.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

