iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

