Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MARA (NASDAQ:MARA)

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 370,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 276,706 call options.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MARA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $261,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,426.24. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,802. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MARA by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 6.61. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. MARA’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

