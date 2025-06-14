Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.