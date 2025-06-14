Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,000 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Laureate Education worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.