Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Prologis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

