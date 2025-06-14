Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins raised Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

