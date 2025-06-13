US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in May

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

